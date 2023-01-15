Latest News

Karachi experience coldest morning of ongoing winter season

The temperature in the northern parts of the metropolis last night dropped to 4.5°C.

Saman Siddiqui January 15, 2023
Karachi experienced the coldest morning of the ongoing winter season on Sunday, Jan 15.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), the minimum temperature in Karachi was recorded at 6 °C with 50% humidity in the air on Sunday morning.

PMD said that the lowest temperature in Karachi was recorded at Jinnah Terminal this morning as the mercury dropped to 4.3°C.

The temperature was recorded at 8.5°C at the PAF Faisal base, 7.5°C at the Masroor base, and 4.5 °C in the northern part of the port city at night.

The weather is likely to remain dry and cold during the next 24 hours, with 10-12km/h winds blowing from the northeast, according to the PMD forecast.

Weather analyst Jawad Memon has forecasted the severe cold weather to continue until January 16.

The province of Sindh is experiencing a spell of chilly weather under the influence of a westerly system that entered the province via Balochistan. 

Saman Siddiqui

Saman Siddiqui, A freelance journalist with a Master’s Degree in Mass Communication and MS in Peace and Conflict Studies. Associated with the media industry since 2006. Experience in various capacities including Program Host, Researcher, News Producer, Documentary Making, Voice Over, Content Writing Copy Editing, and Blogging, and currently associated with OyeYeah since 2018, working as an Editor.

