Karachi experience coldest morning of ongoing winter season

Karachi experienced the coldest morning of the ongoing winter season on Sunday, Jan 15.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), the minimum temperature in Karachi was recorded at 6 °C with 50% humidity in the air on Sunday morning.

However, the temperature in the northern parts of the metropolis last night dropped to 4.5°C.

PMD said that the lowest temperature in Karachi was recorded at Jinnah Terminal this morning as the mercury dropped to 4.3°C.

The temperature was recorded at 8.5°C at the PAF Faisal base, 7.5°C at the Masroor base, and 4.5 °C in the northern part of the port city at night.

The weather is likely to remain dry and cold during the next 24 hours, with 10-12km/h winds blowing from the northeast, according to the PMD forecast.

Weather analyst Jawad Memon has forecasted the severe cold weather to continue until January 16.

The province of Sindh is experiencing a spell of chilly weather under the influence of a westerly system that entered the province via Balochistan.