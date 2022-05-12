Karachi experiences 10-12 hours of load shedding as heatwave sets in

Karachi is currently experiencing 10-12 hours of load shedding as the heatwave sets in!



Electric supply in various localities of the metropolis is interrupted for 10 to 12 hours in the name of announced and unannounced load shedding.

Despite the additional supply of electricity from the national grid, Karachi Electric (KE) has failed to control the power outage.

According to the K-Electric, the duration of power cut down in parts of the city was extended mainly due to an electricity shortfall that had reached 300MW to 400MW.

The areas which fell under KE’s “high-loss areas” remain the worst affected where power supply is suspended for up to 12 hours in intervals.

The areas exempted from load management also experienced frequent power outages of two hours at least twice in 24 hours, reportedly.

The extreme weather conditions are adding more to the agony of the Karachiites, with reports of water supply shortages in many areas as well.

Karachiites took to social media to share their agony faced due to prolonged power outages:

In #Karachi load shedding is continue on different pretexts. Incompetent K-electric is unable to fix technical faults for hours, therefore, people have to suffer for additional long hours other than load shedding schedule. @KElectricPk #Loadshedding #AamirLiaquatHussain https://t.co/q1Q5PNAQx0 — Fazal Malik ™ (@Fazalistan) May 11, 2022

Don’t know about grids

But heavy loadShedding in Karachi too.@KElectricPk https://t.co/Fr6WIPQDuj — Erum Zaeem (@ErummZaeem) May 12, 2022

There is loadshedding in Karachi 3 or 4 times a day for hours now, especially in Gulistan-e-Jauhar. This is madness from Kelectric. In this unbearable hot weather. this must ends now.#Karachiloadshedding #Endloadshedding#KelectricInsanbano @KElectricPk#Karachi — Mirza Junaid (@MirzaJu28051603) May 12, 2022

Extreme heat and severe load shedding across the country have disrupted public life and affected people.

The weather will be hot and dry in most parts of the country today while the plains will be affected by extreme heat.

On the other hand, Federal Minister for Energy Khurram Dastgir has said that he will solve the power problem in Karachi with the corporation of CEO Electric.

Federal Minister for Energy Khurram Dastgir called on Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah and discussed the political crisis in the country on Thursday.

On this occasion, the Chief Minister said that there are 12 to 14 hours of load shedding in the rural areas of Sindh.

On being apprised of the situation of load shedding by the Chief Minister, Energy Minister Khurram Dastgir said that he would direct Hesco and SEPCO to reduce load shedding in the first phase while taking steps to end load shedding in the second phase.

Khurram Dastgir said that CEO Electric will solve the power problem in Karachi today.

Heatwave Prediction

The met department has predicted a severe heatwave to prevail over the central and upper parts of Sindh.

The heatwave is likely to grip the entire province from May 11 which will last till May 16.

While the maximum temperature in Karachi is also likely to rise to 38-40°C on May 13 and 14.

“Daytime maximum temperature would rise to 46-48°C in Dadu, Sukkur, Larkana, Jacobabad, Sha­heed Benazirabad, Nausha­hro Feroze, Khairpur, Shikarpur, and Ghotki districts, and 43-45°C in Jam­shoro, Hyderabad, Badin, Thatta, Mirpurkhas and Umerkot districts during the period,” the Met department’s advisory issued on Monday said.