Karachi, Hyderabad LG election to take place as scheduled, ECP

Karachi, Hyderabad LG election will take place as scheduled, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has once again rejected the Sindh government’s request to delay the local bodies polls.





On Saturday, the ECP held an emergency meeting under the chairmanship of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja following a letter sent by the provincial government seeking the postponement of the local body election.

Election Commission Secretary Umar Hameed and provincial election commissioner Aijaz Anwer Chohan also attended the huddle via video link.

An official handout signed by the ECP spokesperson stated that the ECP’s decision while directing the Sindh government to ensure “foolproof preparations for peaceful elections”.

Furthermore, ECP also suspended the notification of the Sindh government against the Sindh LG Act, 2013.

ECP had also rejected the provincial government’s request to postpone elections in Dadu district due to the post-flood situation.

On the other hand, in response to the ECP’s request, the Interior Ministry has approved the static deployment of Frontier Constabulary outside at all highly sensitive and sensitive polling stations to ensure the smooth conduct of said elections.

“The exact number of troops, date, and area of deployment will be worked out by the Election Commission of Pakistan, Home Department Government of Sindh in consultation with Frontier Constabulary authorities, on the basis of on-ground requirement/assessment,” the letter states.