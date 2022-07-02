Karachi likely to be hit by heavy rains, thunderstorms on July 3 and 4

Karachi is likely to be hit by heavy rains, and thunderstorms on July 3 and 4!



Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) forecast on Saturday indicated that the first spell of monsoon rains is likely to hit the port city from today evening.

Karachi is likely to receive heavy showers coupled with gusty winds on July 3 and 4, the Met Office predicted, adding that strong winds at around the speed of 81 kilometers per hour may blow ahead of the downpour.

The minimum temperature in Karachi was recorded at 30 degrees and the maximum is expected to range between 34 and 36 degrees.

The humidity level stands at 66% as of Saturday morning.

According to PMD, strong monsoon currents are also likely to enter southeastern parts of Sindh and Balochistan from today.

Under the influence of this weather system, rain-thundershowers with heavy to very heavy falls are expected in Tharparkar, Umerkot, Sanghar, Badin, Mirpurkhas, Thatta, Hyderabad, Tando M. Khan, Tando Allayar, Karachi, Dadu and Jamshoro districts from July 2-5.

The Met Office has also warned that the heavy downpour may cause urban flooding in Karachi, Hyderabad, Thatta, Badin, Khuzdar, Ormara, Pasni, and Gawadar during the forecast period.