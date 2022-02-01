Oyeyeah
Latest News

Karachi likely to get a spell of strong winds from Feb 2

The weather is expected to turn cold and dusty, PMD said. 

OyeYeah News    By Saman Siddiqui9 views
posted on
Views

Karachi is likely to get a spell of strong winds from February 2, predicts Met Office.

The Pakistan Metrological Department (PMD) has released a forecast on Tuesday stating that a spell of strong winds is likely to enter Karachi with a speed of 36 to 25 kilometres per hour (kmph) from February 02.

Published Earlier:

The speed of the winds could increase up to 54 kmph and are likely to continue till February 03.

As a result, the weather is expected to turn cold and dusty, PMD said. 

According to the met department, the winds are expected to enter the city from the west, northwest, and south Balochistan.

Met office has also directed the fishermen to be cautious when fishing as the sea level is expected to rise owing to the strong winds.

Earlier in January, at least four people were killed and several others injured after gusty winds blowing at a speed of 60km per hour battered Karachi.

 

the authorSaman Siddiqui
Saman Siddiqui, A freelance journalist with a Master’s Degree in Mass Communication and MS in Peace and Conflict Studies. Associated with the media industry since 2006. Experience in various capacities including Program Host, Researcher, News Producer, Documentary Making, Voice Over, Content Writing Copy Editing, and Blogging, and currently associated with OyeYeah since 2018, working as an Editor.
All posts bySaman Siddiqui

You Might Also Like

Recommended For You