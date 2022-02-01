Karachi likely to get a spell of strong winds from Feb 2

Karachi is likely to get a spell of strong winds from February 2, predicts Met Office.

The Pakistan Metrological Department (PMD) has released a forecast on Tuesday stating that a spell of strong winds is likely to enter Karachi with a speed of 36 to 25 kilometres per hour (kmph) from February 02.

The speed of the winds could increase up to 54 kmph and are likely to continue till February 03.

As a result, the weather is expected to turn cold and dusty, PMD said.

According to the met department, the winds are expected to enter the city from the west, northwest, and south Balochistan.

Met office has also directed the fishermen to be cautious when fishing as the sea level is expected to rise owing to the strong winds.

Earlier in January, at least four people were killed and several others injured after gusty winds blowing at a speed of 60km per hour battered Karachi.