Karachi likely to get ‘above normal’ rain in August

Karachi is likely to get ‘above normal’ rain in the month of August.

Meteorological analyst Jawad Memon said on Saturday that the city may receive “heavy rainfall” between August 12 and 14.

The analyst further added that in August, three to four strong monsoon systems may have an impact on the weather in Sindh.

According to National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), rains caused massive destruction in the country in June and July, leading to the deaths of over 300 people.

Weather Outlook for the next 24 hours for Karachi: