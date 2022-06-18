Karachi likely to receive ‘above normal’ rain this year

Karachi is likely to receive ‘above normal’ rain this year, warns met office!

According to a top official of the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PDM), the monsoon season will begin in the metropolis on 29 June.

The monsoon season will span July, August, and September.

Chief Meteorologist Dr. Sardar Sarfraz said that the longer the heatwave lasts, the more will be the rainfall.

This year, the heatwave began as early as February, he added.

“The heat wave came a little early in Karachi. The first spell was between 11-14 March, and the second spell occurred in the last days of the same month. This year, a lengthy heatwave affected Sindh and later southern Punjab, which is expected to result in a prolonged monsoon,” said Dr. Sarfaraz.

“Karachi, western Sindh, including Jamshoro, and Balochistan will have a 20 to 30% increase in precipitation,” he added.

It was a day ago when various areas of the metropolis reportedly reviewed the first showers of the monsoon season.

On Saturday morning, the weather in the port city turned pleasant with parts of the city receiving light rain.

The areas that received rains included Saddar, II Chundrigar Road, Old city, and other areas.

According to the Pakistan Metrological Department (PMD), intermittent light rain or drizzle is expected in the metropolis during the next three days.