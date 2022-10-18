Karachi local bodies elections postponed for the third time

Karachi local bodies’ elections have been postponed for the third time!

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Tuesday made the announcement of the postponement of the local bodies election in Karachi scheduled for October 23.

The decision was taken by ECP after the Sindh government informed the body about the unavailability of the police force for security during polls due to floods.

According to the press release, the ECP had no other option than to postpone the LG elections since “peaceful conduct of the election and the protection of the voters” was its top priority.

“Election Commission made every effort to hold local bodies polls in Karachi and a meeting was held with the secretary interior a day prior in this regard,” the ECP said.

ECP has said that it will review the situation again after 15 days.

ECP stated that it had written to the interior ministry to ensure the provision of Pakistan Army soldiers and Rangers to compensate for the shortage of police personnel but the ministry responded that such a measure was not possible.

The Sindh government stated that there were difficulties in providing security for the polls as it is facing a shortage of 16,000 police personnel.

The second phase of the local government elections in Sindh was originally scheduled to take place on July 24.

But was postponed twice amid unprecedented rains and flooding in the region.