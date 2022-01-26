Karachi MQM-P Protest: Business and shops close down in various areas after call of black day

Business and shops Business and shops close down in various areas after the call of the black day to be observed on Thursday by Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P).

Following the call for observing strike shops were closed in different areas including Burns Road, Korangi, Gulistan Johar, Gulshan Iqbal, etc on Wednesday evening.

While protestors also set tires on fire in various areas.

MQM-P leaders held a press conference at the Karachi Press Club on Wednesday evening after police used tear gas shells and baton-charge to disperse a protest outside the Chief Minister House.

MQM-P Convener Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui said that the party would observe black day on Thursday across the province against the brutality of Sindh police and demanded immediate removal of Sindh IGP Mushtaq Mahar.

Khaild Maqbool Siddiqui demanded that the chief minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah must step down or else “the doors of the city would be shut for him.”

He said our people were hit with batons and shelled with tear-gas. “This injustice would be reckoned.”

He also urged Prime Minister Imran Khan to take action against Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah.

MQM leader also warned that if the Chief Minister House is not put under control, then Bilawal House is also located in this city.

Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) has announced that it would observe a black day on Thursday to protest against the Sindh police.

Several people were injured and many were taken into custody on Wednesday evening after police baton-charged and fired tear gas on MQM-P workers protesting against the recently passed amendments to the Sindh Local Government Act of 2013 in Karachi.

MQM-P Member of the Provincial Assembly (MPA) Sadaqat Hussain was also arrested.