Karachi Rain: Low-lying areas inundated as heavy rain lashes metropolis

Karachi woke up to a rainy Sunday. It’s past noon and still raining nonstop with moderate intensity.



The continued intermittent monsoon rains have submerged several low-lying areas of the port city.

Several areas of the city, including Malir, surrounding areas of the airport, Sharae Faisal, University Road, Gulberg, Sohrab Goth, and the Old City area are experiencing heavy downpours since the early morning.

There is a forecast of more heavy showers in the evening.

The third spell of monsoon has left Karachi on the verge of another urban flooding.

According to Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) chief meteorologist Sardar Sarfaraz, the port city is expected to receive 130 to 150mm of rainfall under the influence of a new spell of the monsoon system that has entered Sindh from Rajasthan.

Taking it to Twitter on Sunday afternoon, Administrator Karachi Murtaza Wahab said, “It’s been raining constantly in Karachi since early morning.”

“However, the situation so far has been under control. All main roads and underpasses remain clear for traffic. Water piled up on the side of the roads will be brushed out,” he added.