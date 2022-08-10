Karachi receives fresh monsoon spell, System likely to intensify in Next 24 Hours

Karachi receives a fresh monsoon spell! while the new system is likely to intensify in the next 24 Hours.

The Pakistan Met Office says that monsoon currents have been continuously penetrating the atmosphere and were likely to become stronger from today (Wednesday).

Monsoon activity likely to continue in coming days.

More rains expected from 10th to 13th August, 2022

According to Sardar Sarfraz, chief meteorologist in Karachi, there may be heavy rain in the city tonight (Wednesday).

The intensity of rain is likely to be high on August 12 and 13, he said, adding that rain was expected to continue till August 14. “From 100mm to 150mm of rain is expected in Karachi in this spell.”

He was of the view that the rain might continue till August 16 or 17 in Balochistan, which reported almost all of the overall flash floods deaths in the last spell.

“The trough line [a line along which pressures are lower than in the surroundings and where the cyclonic curvature of the isobars is a maximum] from the South of Arabian Sea to the Bay of Bengal near Karachi,” Sarfraz said.

Heavy rain with thunder has been reported in different areas of Karachi including Korangi, Malir, Quaidabad, Gadap Town, Shah Faisal Colony, Superhighway, Garden, Golimar, and Model Colony.



The fresh monsoon spell kicked in the port city which has been appearing hotter than usual over the past few days due to the rise in humidity levels.

