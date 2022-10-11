Karachi records the coldest morning of the season

Karachi on Tuesday recorded the coldest morning of the season!

The metropolis records the lowest temperature/coldest morning of the season so far as the temperature at weather stations located on the outskirts of the city dropped to 18-19°C.



As reported, the lowest temperature was recorded at the Saima Arabian Villas (SAV) Chowrangi at 18.7°C.

Furthermore, a temperature of 18.9°C was recorded at Gulshan-e-Roomi recorded this morning, Malir Cantt at 19°C, Gulistan-e-Jauhar at 19.3°C, and Jinnah International Airport at 20°C.

The rest of the areas of the provincial capital are still relatively warm with temperatures fluctuating between 24°C and 26°C.

As per the MET department, the daytime conditions in Karachi will be very warm as the mercury is expected to remain between 37°C and 39°C.

It was predicted a week ago that Sindh is likely to get early winter this year.

According to weather expert Jawad Memon, the cold weather in Sindh is likely to hit the province from November this year.

While the intensity of the cold might increase in the province this winter season.

Sindh province is situated in a subtropical region; it is hot in the summer and cold in the winter.

In Sindh, temperatures frequently rise above 46 °C (115 °F) between May and August, while the minimum average temperature of 2 °C (36 °F) occurs during December and January.