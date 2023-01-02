Karachiites prepare yourself for severe cold from Jan 3

Karachiites prepare yourself for a severe cold from Jan 3!



The meteorological analyst has predicted that metropolis weather is likely to get severe cold from tomorrow January 3.

According to weather analyst Jawad Memon, dry and cold winds will start blowing from the north in Karachi from tomorrow, decreasing day and night temperatures across the metropolis.

He said the night temperature in Karachi could drop to single digits. The day temperature in the port city could vary between 23-26°C while the night temperature could plummet to 7-9°C, the weather analyst stated.

According to him, the cold wave has taken over most parts of the country. And the intensity of cold will increase further in the upper parts of the country. Furthermore, the intensity of cold will increase in Sindh as the westerly system has left Balochistan.

Another westerly wind system may enter the country through Balochistan on either January 7 or 8. And from January 15, westerly wind systems may enter the country, he added.

Several cities of Sindh, including Hyderabad, Sukkur, Thatta, Dadu, and Mithi, will also experience a drop in the temperature from Tuesday, the PMD data shows.

According to the latest PMD advisory, a shallow trough of a westerly wave affected western parts of the country from December 29.

Karachi recorded the lowest temperature of 10°C between December 22-23, as per the Met department.