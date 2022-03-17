Karachi’s BRT Red Line project: Traffic routes announed as sonstruction work kicks off

Construction work kicks off at Karachi’s BRT Red Line project.

The authorities have announced the traffic route for the construction period.

The Red Line will span 26 km from Safoora to Tower. It is expected to have an average daily ridership of 625,000 passengers.

In the first phase, the route from Tank Chowk near Malir Halt to Safoora Chowrangi will be completed.

The Karachi Traffic Police has advised people to avoid Tank Chowk to Saforra Chowrangi via Check Post No 6, Malir Cantt route.

Traffic police have issued alternate routes in their diversion plan:

Check Post no. 5, Malir Cantt to University Road

Traffic coming from Motorway and Malir Cantt can take University Road opposite to Malir Cantt Check Post no. 5 to go towards Safoora Chowrangi.

Cantt Road to University Road

The traffic coming from Tanki Chowk to go towards University Road can take Cantt Road and connect to University Road by taking the road near Mosamiyat.

Cantt Road to Gulistan-e-Jauhar via Pehalwan Goth

Traffic coming from Tank Check/Model Colony can take Cantt Road to go towards Pehalwan Goth.

From there, traffic can either take the route towards Kamran Chowrangi and connect to University Road from there or go to Johar Chowrangi by taking the Habib University route.