Karachi’s Covid-19 positivity rate surges to 22.65%

Karachi’s Covid-19 positivity rate surged to 22.65% on Monday.

Citizens are advised to seriously follow COVID SOPs amid the news Coronavirus wave.

Health experts warn that the surge in COVID infection cases may turn into the sixth wave of the pandemic.

According to data shared by the National Institute of Health (NIH), the positivity rate in the metropolitan city has hi the highest in the country — during the past 24 hours.

234 new infections were detected in Karachi after 14,437 diagnostic tests were conducted over the past 24 hours.

Muzaffarabad is second with a positivity rate of 6.25% followed by Nowshera with a 5% COVID positivity rate.

Meanwhile, Hyderabad reported a 0.3% positivity rate, Mardan 2.44%, Islamabad 2.31%, Lahore 2.76%, Peshawar 3%, Sargodha 1.64%, and Rawalpindi 1.05%.

Sindh’s overall positivity rate stands at 6.17%, Punjab’s at 1.17%, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s 1.15%, and AJK’s 2.94%, says the NIH.

As per NIH data, Pakistan on Monday reported 382 new COVID positive cases, while 87 patients are in critical condition.