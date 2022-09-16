KE starts collecting KMC utility charges through electricity bills

KE has started collecting utility charges for KMC through electricity bills!

It emerges that K-Electric has started charging its 3.2 million consumers in its service territory from the residents of Karachi.

The Government of Sindh has authorized KE, the sole distributor of electricity in Pakistan’s Largest City, to collect Municipal Utility Charges and Taxes (MUCT) on behalf of KMC through its electricity bills.

The move is being termed as a controversial tax on behalf of the Sindh government.

When asked whether the utility imposed a new tax on its bills or not, a KE spokesperson said: “The provincial government has directed KE to collect Municipal Utility Charges & taxes (MUCT). This direction is given under Chapter-X Section 100 (1) of the Sindh Local Government Act. K-Electric as an organization is only following relevant government instructions.”

The move hasn’t been welcomed by the consumers who flocked to social media to share their concerns:

Dear @KElectricPk could you please explain much(KMC) charges. Waisay ye charges pay karnay ki mujhe faida kiya hona hai???? @PresOfPakistan @CMShehbaz pic.twitter.com/oAw9hN6JzO — Mohsin Ali Siddiqui (@Speciousalia) September 16, 2022

@KElectricPk has silently included #KMC charges even without notifying customers and consumers, Karachi walon niklo apne haq k lye nahi toh ye idara zinda kha jae ga! #Karachi pic.twitter.com/X7SiHjB75Q — Rafi Masood (@personal_rafi) September 15, 2022

KMC charging Rs 200 as per Sindh Govt order – Municipal Utility Charges and

Taxes (MUCT). What are the citizens getting in return?



KWSB in shambles

SSWB in shambles

Stormwater drains in shambles. — Fatah (@fatah_pak) September 14, 2022

Karachiites paying 150 rs for kmc charges ? @murtazawahab1 the question is why?

Why Lahore doesn't need the same ? pic.twitter.com/qe950uP96F — اویس (@Sabbandkardo) September 16, 2022

@KElectricPk Since you have added KMC charges in my bill now ensure from tomorrow garbage should be collected on regular basis from my door step. — waqas mirza (@waqas_nedian) September 16, 2022