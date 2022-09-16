Oyeyeah
KE starts collecting KMC utility charges through electricity bills

‘KMC charges’ have been added to Already Highly-Inflated Bills

KE has started collecting utility charges for KMC through electricity bills!

It emerges that K-Electric has started charging its 3.2 million consumers in its service territory from the residents of Karachi.

Published Earlier:

The Government of Sindh has authorized KE, the sole distributor of electricity in Pakistan’s Largest City, to collect Municipal Utility Charges and Taxes (MUCT) on behalf of KMC through its electricity bills.

The move is being termed as a controversial tax on behalf of the Sindh government.

When asked whether the utility imposed a new tax on its bills or not, a KE spokesperson said: “The provincial government has directed KE to collect Municipal Utility Charges & taxes (MUCT). This direction is given under Chapter-X Section 100 (1) of the Sindh Local Government Act. K-Electric as an organization is only following relevant government instructions.”

The move hasn’t been welcomed by the consumers who flocked to social media to share their concerns:

 

 

 

