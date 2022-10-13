KE officials appear before SHC after court issued KE CEO’s arrest warrants

KE officials appear before the Sindh High Court on Thursday soon after the court had issued arrest bailable arrest warrants for K-Electric CEO.

SHC Justice Salahuddin Panhwar issued the arrest warrants for the for the distributor company’s chief executive officer (CEO), directing the officials to implement the arrest orders within an hour.

SHC justice expressed annoyance over the suspension of the power supply since 9:30am, as city courts and the accountability courts within Karachi were also left without power following the breakdown.

The power breakdown also hit the building of SHC which was exempted from the electricity load shedding.

It later emerged that Karachi’s electricity supply was cut off following the technical glitch in the country’s southern transmission system.

The officials informed the court that the KE wasn’t responsible for the power outage.

“The entire country’s power system is down,” they said.

Several areas of Karachi suffered power outage including, Gulshan e Iqbal, Gulastan e Johar, Liaquatabad’s C1 area, Federal B Area’s Block 11,12,13, Nazimabad’s Block 4 and 3, Kharadar, Lyari, Old City area, Malir Halt, Rifah-e-Aam society and many other.

According to the officials, the power restoration process has started, however, a full restoration of electricity supply may take approximately 5 hours.

Electric supply in different sectors of Sarjani Town, North Karachi, New Karachi, Buffarzone, Malir, Model Colony is still suspended.

Areas of Akhtar Colony, Kashmir Colony, Manzoor Colony, Mahmoodabad are also facing outage.

K-Electric spokesperson shared the latest development regarding city’s electric supply situation in a series of tweets.

پاور اپڈیٹ 4 وزارت توانائی کے مطابق پاکستان بھر میں نیشنل ٹرانسمیشن نیٹ ورک میں آنے والی فالٹ کے باعث متعدد شہروں میں بجلی کی فراہمی میں تعطل آیا ہے-

کراچی میں بجلی بحالی کا عمل جاری ہے۔ عملہ مستقل صورتحال کا جائزہ لے رہے ہیں اور متحرک ہیں۔ ترجمان کےالیکٹرک (1/4)@KElectricPk — Imran Rana, Spokesperson, K-Electric (@imranrana21) October 13, 2022