Khyber Pakhtunkhwa assembly now stands dissolved

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Haji Ghulam Ali signed the advice for the dissolution of the provincial assembly on Wednesday morning, sent to him by Chief Minister Mahmood Khan last night.

According to the notification issued by the Governor’s House, Peshawar today, “Governor Haji Ghulam Ali under Clause (1) of Article 112 of the Constitution of Pakistan dissolves the Provincial Assembly of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with immediate effect. Henceforth, the Provincial Cabinet also stands dissolved.”

After signing the advice, the KP governor has written in a letter sent to CM Mahmood and the Leader of the Opposition of the outgoing assembly Akram Khan Durrani.

“I, Haji Ghulam Ali, Governor of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, under clause (1)of Article 112 of the Constitution of Islamic Republic of Pakistan, 1973, dissolve the provincial assembly of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, with immediate effect. Henceforth, the provincial cabinet also stands dissolved,” the governor wrote.

Mentioning the terms of Clause (4) of Article 224-A of the Constitution, the KP governor wrote, “the incumbent chief minister Mahmod Khan shall continue to hold office to perform day-to-day affairs of the province till the appointment of the caretaker chief minister”.

The KP governor stated that in terms of Article 224(1A) of the Constitution, to appoint the caretaker chief minister “by the governor in consultation with the chief minister and the leader of the opposition in the outgoing provincial assembly”, within the stipulated period of three days as provided by Article 224-A(1), the office of the governor shall be available for consultation without any formal appointment till the expiry of the aforesaid period.