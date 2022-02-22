Oyeyeah
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police appoint first ever female Assistant Inspector General

Ayesha Gul has earlier served as the ASP (Traffic Police) in Islamabad.

By Saman Siddiqui
Female Assistant Inspector GeneralFemale Assistant Inspector General In KP Police | OyeYeah News
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police have appointed the first-ever female Assistant Inspector General!

According to the reports, Ayesha Gul hailing from the district Swabi has been appointed as the first Assistant Inspector General (AIG) of police in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

She has earlier served as the ASP (Traffic Police) in Islamabad.

KP police reported having set up a separate help desk for the rights of women, children, and transgender persons.

Ayesha Gul said that she will work for the rights of women, children, and transgender people.

 

