KP govt announces to celebrate Eid tomorrow

KP government announces to celebrate Eid tomorrow!



Mufti Shahabuddin Popalzai, Khateeb of the historic Qasim Khan Mosque in Peshawar, and the head of his own Ruet-e-Hilal Committee announced that the Shawwal moon was sighted and Eidul Fitr will be celebrated on Monday, May 2 in the light of “more than 17 testimonies”.



Following the announcement, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has officially announced celebrating Eid-ul-Fitr tomorrow May 02, Monday.

Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Information Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif said that 130 evidences of the Shawwal moon sighting have been received from different parts of the province.

Barrister Saif announced that Eid-ul-Fitr will be celebrated with religious fervor across the province tomorrow

As reported, KP Chief Minister Mahmood Khan will offer Eid-ul-Fitr prayers at Governor’s House Peshawar on Monday morning.

Meanwhile, the rest of Pakistan will celebrate Eid on May 3, Tuesday, following the announcement made by the Central Ruet-e-Hilal committee.

This makes three Eid-ul-Fitr will be celebrated in Pakistan on different days as people in North Waziristan celebrated the first day of eid today.