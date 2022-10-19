KU security guard recruited as a lecturer after doing MPhil

KU security guard has been recruited as a lecturer after doing his MPhil!



This latest success story will inspire many who want to achieve something in their lives!



If a person has passion and love for education, no power of the world and difficulties in the way can divert him from his mission.



A talented security guard of the University of Karachi, who is now performing the duties of a lecturer, demonstrated the same.

Akhtar Nawaz Khatak, 35, a security guard at the University of Karachi, had been working to manage his family, job, and education.

And as a result, he’s now been hired as a visiting faculty at the Department of Criminology, at KU.



Akhtar Nawaz Khattak who hails from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa said in an interview given to a private news channel that when he got the job, he was just a matric pass and he didn’t have any special way of speaking but he had a passion for reading and dedication in his heart. Due to this, he continued his education journey along with the security guard job at Karachi University.



Akhtar Nawaz said that when he got admission to MPhil, he started working in night shift so he can attend his MPhil classes in the morning,



“I worked at night for two to two and a half years and during this time my family also supported me,” he said.



He told me that when the MPhil was completed, the head of the department asked him to teach at the department, at first it felt very strange, but he started teaching with full preparation and I will also complete my Ph.D. Insha Allah.



Akhtar Nawaz said that he has done his thesis on street crimes, their causes, and their remedies.



They say that if a person has dedication and desire to do something, then nothing is impossible.





