KU’s 58-year era of handwritten degrees in Urdu calligraphy comes to an end

The varsity used to issue 300 degrees daily with handwritten calligraphy

By Saman Siddiqui
The University of Karachi’s (KU) 58-year-old era of handwritten degrees in Urdu calligraphy finally comes to an end!

The next badge of passing out students from the KU will be handed computerized degrees rather than the handwritten calligraphy, 

The Urdu content on the degrees will be printed through a computerized mechanism.

As being reported, the KU Syndicate has approved the decision to issue computerized degrees. Furthermore, the services of Urdu composers and programming format will be hired for the degree-making process.

The decision was taken due to the increased number of students in the KU besides the addition of new departments and subjects.

As the varsity used to issue 300 degrees daily with handwritten calligraphy.

However, the handwritten Urdu calligraphy will continue to be used for degrees issued to professional courses and PHDs.

KU has been using handwritten Urdu calligraphy for writing on the degree since 1952.

Saman Siddiqui, A freelance journalist with a Master’s Degree in Mass Communication and MS in Peace and Conflict Studies. Associated with the media industry since 2006. Experience in various capacities including Program Host, Researcher, News Producer, Documentary Making, Voice Over, Content Writing Copy Editing, and Blogging, and currently associated with OyeYeah since 2018, working as an Editor.
