Lahore Smog: LHC orders a week-long extension in winter vacation across schools, colleges

Lahore High Court (LHC) has ordered a week-long extension in winter vacation across schools, and colleges in smog hit Lahore.

The LHC on Tuesday announced the decision for the closure of the educational institutes while hearing petitions seeking its intervention in the control of smog.

During the hearing, Justice Shahid Kareem ordered the educational institutions to extend winter holidays by another week and directed them to issue a notification in this regard in compliance with the court order.

The member judicial commission told the court that he has written a letter to the education department as per the directions of the court but the department has not issued a notification regarding an extension in the winter holidays so far.

The Punjab government lawyer said that whenever they inform the concerned department about the court order, they demand the written order.

He said as soon as the court issues a written order, the provincial government would make the authorities implement it.

The LHC also summoned the Provincial Disaster Management Authority’s (PDMA) director general to the next hearing.

During today’s hearing, the court said that the smog is being controlled to an extent.

“The government is responsible for the prevention of the smog,” said the court.

The court has adjourned the hearing till Friday.

Earlier the LHC ordered schools and offices to close for two days — Friday and Saturday — weekly owing to the smog situation.

The notification, issued by the PDMA, stated that the staff may continue to work from home. The order will remain effective till January 15, 2023.

“All private offices being operated by companies, private sector entities, and other individuals, within the territorial limits of Lahore Metropolitan Corporation, shall remain closed every Friday, and Saturday, with effect from 07.12.2022 until 15.01.2023. However, their staff may work from home,” stated the PDMA notification.

Winter Vacations in Punjab

The Punjab School Education Department on Dec 14 announced winter vacations for public and private schools across the province from Dec 24 to Dec 31.