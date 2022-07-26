Lasbela district of Balochistan worst hit by monsoon rains

Lasbela district of Balochistan has been the worst hit by monsoon rains!

15 hours of continuous rains have created an urban flooding situation – in Balochistan’s biggest industrial zone, the Lasbela district.



Bela, a subdivision of Lasbela, has been cut off from the rest of the district due to floods.

The flash flood had also damaged the RCD Highway connecting Quetta and Karachi at seven different points.

And in the latest development, it emerges that floods washed away the main RCD highway connecting Karachi-Quetta near DG Khan Cement factory Hub Lasbela.

Furthermore, the floods have destroyed thousands of hectares of cotton fields in the district, leaving poor farmers scared and uncertain in these times of economic hardship and rising inflation.

بلوچستان ضلع لسبیلہ کے قریب اودگی میں بہت سے گاؤں میں گھر زیر آب آگئے ہیں علاقہ مکینوں کی مدد کی اپیل۔ یہ خاندان امداد کی منتظر ہے۔ pic.twitter.com/1TBzAinXgq — Naimat Khan (@NKMalazai) July 26, 2022

Lasbela District of Balochistan is under extreme flood conditions. @dpr_gob and @ndmapk needs to take quick actions to protect people. #rains #Lasbela #Balochistan Photo and videos in 👇 Balochistan Top Industial city Hub CHOWKI. More in the thread pic.twitter.com/uGQRaIy9n7 — Qaisar Roonjha (@QRoonjha) July 25, 2022

On Tuesday, the Pak Army troops reached the flood-hit parts of Balochistan and Sindh provinces to rescue people trapped in their homes and help the civil administration carry out relief activities.

“Pakistan Army Emergency Response teams are consistently busy in dewatering and supplying basic food necessities and medical care to the affected population,” the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the Pakistani military’s media wing, said in a statement.

“Pakistan Army dewatering teams are carrying flood relief operations in District Jamshoro, Gharo Grid station, and South Karachi including Shahra e Faisal and Nipa Chowrangi, Lasbela, Turbat, and Quetta.”