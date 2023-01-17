Latif Afridi Murder Case: Court approves two-day physical remand of the suspect

A local court in Peshawar on Tuesday sent the prime suspect identified as Adnan Afridi for a two-day physical remand in senior lawyer Latif Afridi’s murder case.

Adnan Afridi, who had been arrested from the crime scene right after the shooting incident, was presented before Judicial Magistrate Badar Munir’s court amid strict security today.

The police requested the court to grant physical remand of Adnan for investigations into the murder case.

The Police briefed the court that the suspect has admitted to killing in his confessional statement, citing “personal enmity” as the reason.

“Suspect’s custody is required for further investigations,” the police official said.

The court accepted the request and remanded the suspect in police custody for two days.

The former Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) president Latif Afridi, was killed on Monday after being shot six times at the Peshawar High Court (PHC) bar room.

The attacker’s cousin, Aftab Afridi, who was an anti-terrorism judge in Swat, was reportedly killed in a firing incident last year.

Latif Afridi and his family members were named in the case but were later acquitted by the Swabi Anti-Terrorism Court.

Apart from this, Peshawar Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Mohammad Ijaz Khan has formed a fact-finding committee headed by SSP Investigation to investigate the incident.

The committee will also examine how the assailant managed to enter the court premises with weapons and submit its report within 24 hours.

The Chief Justice of Pakistan termed the killing of Latif Afridi a big loss

Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Atta Bandyal termed the killing of senior lawyer Latif Afridi as a great loss.

During the hearing of a case in the Supreme Court, the Chief Justice of Pakistan said that Latif Afridi was a great personality.

Chief Justice Iftikhar Gilani inquired if Latif Afridi was related to Kohat. On this, lawyer Iftikhar Gilani said that Latif Afridi belonged to the frontier region, and he was killed in the bar room, I am saddened by this incident.

On this, Justice Umar Atta Bandyal said that the killing of Latif Afridi is a sad incident.

Condolence and condemnation continue to pour in on social media following senior lawyer Latif Afridi’s murder

Shocked & deeply saddened to learn of the assassination of former SCBA President & senior advocate Latif Afridi in the Bar Room of Peshawar High Court. My deepest condolences & prayers go to his family. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) January 16, 2023

Deeply saddened by the killing of former President SCBA Latif Afridi Saheb. He was a brave and honest man who devoted his life to constitutional supremacy, rule of law, and protection of civil rights. May Allah grant him a high place in Jannah and grant patience to the bereaved. — Nawaz Sharif (@NawazSharifMNS) January 16, 2023

ممتازقانون دان لطیف آفریدی کاہمارےنیوزروم آنا جانا تھا۔ میں نئی نئی صحافت میں آئی تھی۔مجھ سےپہلی دفعہ ملاقات ہوئی تونام پوچھا۔میں نے کہا انیلا۔کہتے ہیں کیا مطلب ہےاس نام کا۔میں نے کہا ”نادان“ ہم دونوں ہنس پڑے۔پھراسکےبعدجب بھی سامنا ہوتامجھے”نادان لڑکی“ کہہ کر پکارتے۔#latifafridi pic.twitter.com/pck0ddNFae — Aneela Khalid (@aneelakhaled) January 16, 2023

Heartbroken that our dear Latif Afridi is no more,he was shot dead in PHC.He was a true democrat who fought all his life against dictatorship,he gave free legal aid to families of missing https://t.co/ttwAGSl3Ag’s an irreparable loss for Pak & especially for the legal community. pic.twitter.com/al5asR7hwP — Munizae Jahangir (@MunizaeJahangir) January 16, 2023

The former SCBA president’s funeral prayers were offered at Bagh-e-Naran in Peshawar’s Hayatabad area amid strict security on Tuesday.

He was laid to rest in his hometown.