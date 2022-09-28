Oyeyeah
Rana Sanaullah claims to have seen leaked videos of Imran Khan

The Interior Minister said, ‘Imran Khan ki videos dekhaanay ya dekhnay ke qabil nahi hain’

As the controversy of leaked audio embroils the nation, the federal interior minister Rana Sanaullah seems to intend to open a new pandora’s box.

In the latest, while making an appearance at a current affairs show, Rana Sanaullah claims to have seen leaked videos of Imran Khan!

Rana Sanaullah speaking on Hamid Mir’s Geo News programme, ‘Capital Talk’ claimed to have seen secret videos of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan.

Talking about Khan’s video, Sanaullah said,  “they are neither worthy of being seen nor being shown”.

He also said that he does not have access to those videos.

 

Talking about Leaked Audio from PM House, he said “The alleged audio does not damage PM Shehbaz’s reputation because there is nothing wrong in it,” adding that recording something in today’s day and age was no big deal.

