As the controversy of leaked audio embroils the nation, the federal interior minister Rana Sanaullah seems to intend to open a new pandora’s box.

In the latest, while making an appearance at a current affairs show, Rana Sanaullah claims to have seen leaked videos of Imran Khan!

Rana Sanaullah speaking on Hamid Mir’s Geo News programme, ‘Capital Talk’ claimed to have seen secret videos of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan.

Talking about Khan’s video, Sanaullah said, “they are neither worthy of being seen nor being shown”.

He also said that he does not have access to those videos.

رانا صاحب کو ایک ویڈیو دکھا تو دی گئی لیکن انکے حوالے نہیں کی گئی رانا صاحب کہتے ہیں کہ ویڈیو کسی کو دکھانے والی بھی نہیں 🤭 pic.twitter.com/rGYj5PmChB — Hamid Mir (@HamidMirPAK) September 27, 2022

Talking about Leaked Audio from PM House, he said “The alleged audio does not damage PM Shehbaz’s reputation because there is nothing wrong in it,” adding that recording something in today’s day and age was no big deal.