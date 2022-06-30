Oyeyeah
Latest News

LHC declares Hamza’s oath illegal

OyeYeah News    By Saman Siddiqui9 views
posted on
HamzaLHC declares Hamza’s oath illegal | OyeYeah News
Views

LHC declares Hamza’s oath illegal!

The court has ordered the re-election of the Punjab Chief Minister and restored Usman Bazdar to the post of Chief Minister.

Published Earlier:

In a major development on Thursday, the Lahore High Court (LHC) declared the oath of Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz illegal.

LHC ordered the recounting of votes for the election of Punjab’s chief minister held on April 16, directing that the votes of 25 dissident PTI MPAs be excluded from the recounting process.

A five-member larger bench comprising Justice Sadaqat Ali Khan, Justice Shahid Jamil Khan, Justice Shehram Sarwar Chaudhry, Justice Sajid Mahmood Sethi, and Justice Tariq Saleem Sheikh announced the eight-page verdict with a 4-1 majority.

While Justice Sajid Mehmood Sethi dissented from his fellow judges.

The Lahore High Court (LHC) accepting the PTI’s intra-court appeals declared the oath of Hamza Shehbaz null and void.

the authorSaman Siddiqui
Saman Siddiqui, A freelance journalist with a Master’s Degree in Mass Communication and MS in Peace and Conflict Studies. Associated with the media industry since 2006. Experience in various capacities including Program Host, Researcher, News Producer, Documentary Making, Voice Over, Content Writing Copy Editing, and Blogging, and currently associated with OyeYeah since 2018, working as an Editor.
All posts bySaman Siddiqui

You Might Also Like

Recommended For You