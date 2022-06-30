LHC declares Hamza’s oath illegal!

The court has ordered the re-election of the Punjab Chief Minister and restored Usman Bazdar to the post of Chief Minister.

In a major development on Thursday, the Lahore High Court (LHC) declared the oath of Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz illegal.

LHC ordered the recounting of votes for the election of Punjab’s chief minister held on April 16, directing that the votes of 25 dissident PTI MPAs be excluded from the recounting process.

A five-member larger bench comprising Justice Sadaqat Ali Khan, Justice Shahid Jamil Khan, Justice Shehram Sarwar Chaudhry, Justice Sajid Mahmood Sethi, and Justice Tariq Saleem Sheikh announced the eight-page verdict with a 4-1 majority.

While Justice Sajid Mehmood Sethi dissented from his fellow judges.

The Lahore High Court (LHC) accepting the PTI’s intra-court appeals declared the oath of Hamza Shehbaz null and void.