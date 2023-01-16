Latest News

#LocalBodyElection: Latest unofficial and unconfirmed results from Karachi, Hyderabad

PPP leads in Hyderabad, PTI suffers setback in Karachi

January 16, 2023
Here are some latest unofficial and unconfirmed results obtained so far from Karachi and Hyderabad.

While the results are still pouring in from different constituencies of 16 districts of the province.

So far Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) has appeared to be the front runner in the recently held local government elections in Karachi and Hyderabad divisions.

KARACHI METROPOLITAN: 

Pakistan Peoples Pary (PPP)- 48

Jamat e Islami (JI) – 35

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) – 18

Independent (IND)- 01

HYDERABAD DIVISION: 

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) – 787

Independent (IND) – 63

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) – 59

Jamat e Islami (JI) – 13

Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) – 11

Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Pakistan (Fazl) (JUI-F) – 06

In Karachi, 9,058 candidates are in the race for 246 seats of chairman, vice chairman, and general member.

While in Hyderabad, 6,774 candidates have contested for 1,675 seats of chairmen, vice chairmen of union councils/union committees, and the general wards.

The polling for the second phase of the local government election was held in several districts of Sindh — including Karachi and Hyderabad that ended at 5 pm Sunday.

But the complete results are yet to be announced despite over 20 hours since the polls closed.

