Lt Gen Asif Ghafoor Appointed Corps Commander Quetta

Lt Gen Asif Ghafoor has previously served as the director-general of the ISPR.

By Saman Siddiqui
Lieutenant General Asif Ghafoor has been appointed Corps Commander Quetta.

The development comes following the martyrdom of Lt Gen Sarfraz Ali in a chopper crash along with five other officers of the Pakistan Army.

Lt Gen Asif Ghafoor previously served as the director-general of Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

According to the ISPR, Lt Gen Ghafoor has been appointed to replace his predecessor, Lt Gen Sarfraz Alim who, along with five other Pakistan Army personnel, embraced martyrdom on Tuesday after an aviation helicopter of the army had crashed in Balochistan.

The six Army personnel, including Commander 12 Corps Lieutenant General Sarfaraz Ali, Major General Amjad Hanif, Brigadier Muhammad Khalid, Major M Talha Manan, Major Saeed, and Naik Mudassar Fayyaz who were on board a Mi-17 helicopter of Army Aviation, embraced martyrdom in the crash on Tuesday.

The Helicopter Crash Martyrs were laid to rest on Wednesday.

