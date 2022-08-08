Lt. Gen Faiz Hameed posted as Commander Bahawalpur Corps

Lt. Gen Faiz Hamid has been posted as Commander Bahawalpur Corps on Monday.

A press release issued by Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Monday has notified about the new appointments in the military posts.

As per ISPR, Lieutenant General Faiz Hameed has been appointed the Bahawalpur corps commander.

The military’s media wing also named Lt Gen Sardar Hassan Azhar Hayat who has been appointed as the new Peshawar corps commander.

He was promoted to the rank of lieutenant general and appointed as the military secretary in 2020.

Furthermore, Lt Gen Khalid Zia had been appointed as the military secretary for the Pakistan Army.

Lt Gen Hameed’s appointment comes at a crucial time when both external and internal security challenges seemed to be growing.

In October 2021, he was appointed as the Peshawar corps commander when Lt Gen Nadeem Ahmed Anjum replaced him as the director-general of the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI).

In a surprise shakeup, Lt Gen Hameed was given the DG ISI’s role on June 16, 2019.

He has previously served in the ISI as the head of internal security and comes from the army’s Baloch Regiment.

Lt Gen Hameed first caught public attention for his role in ending the Faizabad dharna by the Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan in November 2017 through an agreement.

The group then staged a sit-in against amendments to the Elections Act 2017.