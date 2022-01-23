Former Malaysian PM Mahathir in stable condition after undergoing treatment at hospital

Former Malaysian PM Mahathir is in stable condition!

Malaysia’s former prime minister Mahathir Mohamad is in a stable condition after undergoing treatment at the National Heart Institute in Kuala Lumpur, his daughter Marina Mahathir shared an update on his health in a statement on Saturday.

According to her 96-year-old Mahathir had been readmitted to the hospital and has undergone two days of treatment following an elective medical procedure in early January.

“Siti Hasmah Mohd Ali (his wife) and family ask for the people to pray for his speedy and full recovery,” Marina said.

Marina Mahathir added that her father has “interacted with” family members.

“We also hope that the people do not pay any attention to rumours spread by sources that are unreliable,” Marina said.

“The IJN (Institut Jantung Negara), as well as Tun Dr. Mahathir’s family, will release statements from time to time,” she added.

It’s unfortunate that fake news of the former Malaysian PM’s death started to circulate on social media.