Major upset for PML-N in Multan’s PP-217; Salman Naeem admits defeat against PTI’s Zain Qureshi

PTI leading on at least 15 seats.

By Saman Siddiqui
Major upset for PML-N in Multan’s PP-217!

Salman Naeem has admitted his defeat and congratulated PTI’s Zain Qureshi.

Both the candidates were spotted watching the election results together.

The video of the two has gone viral on social media, as PML-N’s Salman Naeem showed a sportsman spirit.

PMLN’s Salman Naeem gracefully accepted his defeat against Shah Mehmood Qureshi’s son Zain Qureshi.
 
 
 

In the crucial Punjab by-election on Sunday, PTI has taken the lead in the majority of the 20 provincial assembly constituencies.

As per the unofficial results, PTI leading on at least 15 seats.

