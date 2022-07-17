Major upset for PML-N in Multan’s PP-217; Salman Naeem admits defeat against PTI’s Zain Qureshi

Major upset for PML-N in Multan’s PP-217!



Salman Naeem has admitted his defeat and congratulated PTI’s Zain Qureshi.



Both the candidates were spotted watching the election results together.



The video of the two has gone viral on social media, as PML-N’s Salman Naeem showed a sportsman spirit.

PMLN’s Salman Naeem gracefully accepted his defeat against Shah Mehmood Qureshi’s son Zain Qureshi.

Multan:—- Alas for this nation, Zain Qureshi sitting with his opponent Salman Naeem and watching the result of the election 😡😡😡- video viral -!!!'#لگےگا_کرین_پہ_ٹھپہ pic.twitter.com/Ll1LBc0zRb — Mehar irfan Shahid (@MeharirfanIrfan) July 17, 2022

In the crucial Punjab by-election on Sunday, PTI has taken the lead in the majority of the 20 provincial assembly constituencies.

As per the unofficial results, PTI leading on at least 15 seats.