Malala calls for justice for Mahsa Amini

By Saman Siddiqui
Malala calls for justice for Mahsa Amini!

Activist Malala Yousafzai has joined international celebrities who are raising their concerns following the death of an Iranian girl over hijab row.

As reported, a 22-year-old girl, Mahsa Amini, who was arrested by Iran’s morality police for allegedly breaking hijab rules, died in police custody 

Malala shared on her Instagram Stories, “Whatever a woman chooses to wear, she has the right to decide for herself. As I have said before: If someone forces me to cover my head, I will protest. If someone forces me to remove my scarf, I will protest.”

She added, “I am calling for justice for Mahsa Amini.”

