Malala Yousufzai arrives in Pakistan amid tight security

Malala Yousufzai landed at Karachi airport accompanied by her parents.

Malala Yousufzai arrived in Pakistan on Tuesday Morning amid tight security.

Pakistani Nobel laureate and education activist Malala Yousufzai along with her parents reached Karachi via Qatar Airways’ flight 604.

The young activist is set to visit flood-affected areas and meet victims after inundation wreaked havoc across Pakistan.

She is expected to extend assistance from the Malala Fund for flood relief.

As reported, Sindh Home Department has issued directives to make strict security arrangements for Malala.

Last month, the Malala Fund issued an emergency relief grant to the International Rescue Committee (IRC), aimed at providing psychosocial support to girls and women in flood-hit Sindh and Balochistan.

The funding will also cater to the delivery of emergency education services to ensure girls continue their education.

Reportedly, the assistance from the Malala Fund will help repair and rehabilitate ten damaged government schools for girls.

This is Malala‘s second trip back to Pakistan. Earlier she came to Pakistan in March 2018 for a four-day visit.

It was exactly 10 years ago when Malala was shot by the Taliban for demanding to go to school.

 

