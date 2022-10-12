Oyeyeah
Latest News

Malala Yousufzai visits flood-hit areas of Sindh

Malala vists Johi, Sindh and meet with flood affectees women and children.

OyeYeah News    By Saman Siddiqui5 views
posted on
Views

Malala Yousufzai visited the flood-hit areas of Sindh on Wednesday.

The co-founder of the Malala Fund was accompanied by Health Minister Dr. Azra Pechuho, Education Minister Syed Sardar Shah, and social worker and founder of Zindagi Trust Shehzad Roy.

Published Earlier:

Malala Yousafzai visited Juhi, a flood-affected area of ​​Dadu district, where she interacted with the flood affectees.

While visiting a camp Malala interacted with the women and listened to their problems and encouraged them.

Strict security arrangements had been made upon Malala’s arrival with heavy contingents of Rangers and police deployed in the area.

The administration of the camp briefed Malala about the flood relief activities.

Malala also visited the medical camp set up by social organizations RDF and IRC.

 

 

On the first leg of her visit, Malala visited an elementary school in the Central District of Karachi.

 

the authorSaman Siddiqui
Saman Siddiqui, A freelance journalist with a Master’s Degree in Mass Communication and MS in Peace and Conflict Studies. Associated with the media industry since 2006. Experience in various capacities including Program Host, Researcher, News Producer, Documentary Making, Voice Over, Content Writing Copy Editing, and Blogging, and currently associated with OyeYeah since 2018, working as an Editor.
All posts bySaman Siddiqui

You Might Also Like

Recommended For You