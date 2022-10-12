Malala Yousufzai visits flood-hit areas of Sindh

Malala Yousufzai visited the flood-hit areas of Sindh on Wednesday.

The co-founder of the Malala Fund was accompanied by Health Minister Dr. Azra Pechuho, Education Minister Syed Sardar Shah, and social worker and founder of Zindagi Trust Shehzad Roy.

Malala Yousafzai visited Juhi, a flood-affected area of ​​Dadu district, where she interacted with the flood affectees.

While visiting a camp Malala interacted with the women and listened to their problems and encouraged them.

Strict security arrangements had been made upon Malala’s arrival with heavy contingents of Rangers and police deployed in the area.

The administration of the camp briefed Malala about the flood relief activities.

Malala also visited the medical camp set up by social organizations RDF and IRC.

On the first leg of her visit, Malala visited an elementary school in the Central District of Karachi.