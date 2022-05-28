Malik Riaz’s alleged audio call to Zardari conveying Imran Khan’s message leaked online.



The audio of the alleged video call is now done on social media hinting at a new storm in Pakistan politics.



Alleged 33 secs leaked audio implies that Imran Khan asking for a deal with Asif Ali Zardari through Malik Riaz.

From the audio, property tycoon Malik Riaz is heard talking to former President Asif Ali Zardari that he has been receiving Khan’s messages to reconcile.

Malik Riaz said that today he has sent me a lot of messages to patch up. To this, the co-chairman of the Pakistan Peoples Party replied that the situation is such that it is not possible.

Malik Riaz’s last sentence is being heard clarifying, ” No, that’s right, just putting the matter in front of you ( Asif Zardari)

Asif Zardari is also heard coughing during the alleged telephone conversation.

According to the news sources, the alleged audio doing the rounds was reported quite a few days ago.