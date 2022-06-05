Oyeyeah
Latest News

Malik Riaz’s another explosive audio leaked

The alleged audio, purportedly the recordings of telephonic conversations between Malik Riaz and Amber Riaz

OyeYeah News    By NewsDesk17 views
posted on
Views

Malik Riaz’s another explosive audio has been leaked online on Sunday.

The alleged audio, purportedly the recordings of telephonic conversations between Malik Riaz and Amber Riaz.

Published Earlier:

As reported, an alleged conversation between Malik Riaz and his daughter, on a phone call, revolves around a bribe for ‘removing locks’ on a project site, retraction of a report, and issuance of a letter.

The alleged audio leak reveals that Farah Khan, a close friend of Imran Khan’s wife Bushra Bibi, allegedly demanded a precious 5-carat diamond gift for the ex-first lady from Malik Riaz’s daughter Amber Riaz in return for ‘removing locks’ on a project site and withdrawing a report against Malik Riaz.

The audio file is now doing rounds on various media platforms.

The social media police are quick to investigate the letter in discussion in the alleged audio.

 

 

 

the authorNewsDesk
All posts byNewsDesk

You Might Also Like

Recommended For You