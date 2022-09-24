Karachi police arrests man for harassing Turkish vlogger

Karachi police arrested a man for harassing a Turkish vlogger on Saturday.

As reported, Preedy police arrested the accused involved in harassing a Turkish vlogger in Karachi’s Sadar area of Karachi.

The accused has been identified as Shoaib, a resident of Khudadad Colony.

The sad account of harassment came to light when the Turkish vlogger, Seda Nur, who is currently staying in Pakistan to feature the bright side of the South Asian nation in her vlogs shared the account on her social media post.

According to her, a man in a blue shirt was constantly following her as she was filming a video blog near Empress Market in the port city.

As Seda Nur shared the details, her video went viral on social media leaving the law enforcers to take action.

Police took notice of the viral video and arrested the man who was harassing Seda Nur.