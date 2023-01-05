Marriyum Aurangzeb urges FIA to initiate legal action against those involved in “character assassination” of Pakistani actors on social media

Marriyum Aurangzeb has urged the FIA to initiate legal action against those involved in the “character assassination” of Pakistani actors on social media!





Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb has condemned the “campaign” targeting Pakistani actors being run on social media.

“The entire society must condemn those who are promoting the culture of such malicious campaigns aimed at character assassination and spreading insolence and incivility,” the federal minister said in a statement.

Marriyum Aurangzeb added that the artists are not only an asset to the country but its identity at an international level due to the status they have earned in society through their hard work and stardom.

She regretted the “character assassination” of women who achieve status in life, be it journalism, politics, art, or any other field.

The minister slammed those who only care about the honour of their own mothers and sisters but not of other women.

“The way some persons abused others for a difference of opinion, launched vile attacks on women, and were involved in disrespecting and harassing others’ mothers and sisters, showed how they themselves have been brought up,” she said.

The remarks by Marriyum Aurangzeb were shared after a number of Pakistani actresses responded to the ongoing character assassination controversy initiated by YouTuber Adil Raja.