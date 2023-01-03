Maryam Nawaz appointed senior vice president of PML-N
Maryam Nawaz has been appointed senior vice president of PML-N.
The decision to appoint Maryam Nawaz Sharif as senior vice president of the party was taken by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who is also president of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz.
Federal Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb shared a notification on her Twitter handle, stating that Mr. Sharif had announced major administrative decisions.
“Pursuant to the powers conferred under the Constitution of Pakistan Muslim League -N, the undersigned is pleased to appoint Ms. Maryam Nawaz Sharif as Senior Vice President with immediate effect,” the notification reads.
“She is hereby authorized to re-organize the party at all functional tiers/levels as Chief Organizer,” it added.
نوٹیفیکیشن پاکستان مسلم لیگ (ن) کے صدر شہباز شریف کے دستخطوں سے جاری ہوا— Marriyum Aurangzeb (@Marriyum_A) January 3, 2023
شہباز شریف نے @MaryamNSharif مریم نواز شریف کو پارٹی کا 'چیف آرگنائزر' بھی مقرر کر دیاپارٹی کی تنظیم نو کی ذمہ داری مریم نواز شریف کو سونپ دی گئی مریم نواز شریف تمام سطحوں پر پارٹی کو 'ری-آرگنائز' کریں گی pic.twitter.com/BfKv1TIeGg