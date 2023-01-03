Maryam Nawaz appointed senior vice president of PML-N

Maryam Nawaz has been appointed senior vice president of PML-N.

The decision to appoint Maryam Nawaz Sharif as senior vice president of the party was taken by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who is also president of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz.

Federal Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb shared a notification on her Twitter handle, stating that Mr. Sharif had announced major administrative decisions.

“Pursuant to the powers conferred under the Constitution of Pakistan Muslim League -N, the undersigned is pleased to appoint Ms. Maryam Nawaz Sharif as Senior Vice President with immediate effect,” the notification reads.

“She is hereby authorized to re-organize the party at all functional tiers/levels as Chief Organizer,” it added.