Maryam Nawaz gets her passport back, likely to leave for London soon

Maryam had surrendered her passport on Oct 31, 2019 to the court in order to get bail in the Chaudhry Sugar Mills case.

By Saman Siddiqui
Maryam Nawaz at LHCMaryam Nawaz at LHC | OyeYeah News
Maryam Nawaz after getting her passport back is likely to leave for London soon, it emerges on Tuesday.

After getting her passport from the Lahore High Court registrar, Maryam Nawaz in response to a query about when she would leave for London from a reporter outside the court, said, ” InshaAllah soon”.

PML-N vice president collected her passport from the deputy registrar (judicial) at the LHC.

PML-N leader Pervaiz Rashid and Advocate Amjad Pervaiz also accompanied her. 

On Monday, a three-member bench of Lahore High Court directed the deputy registrar (judicial)  to return PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz’s passport, while presiding over a petition for the return of her passport.

Maryam Nawaz surrendered her passport for getting bail in a corruption reference in 2019 in the Chaudhry Sugar Mills case.

On her way back from the court after receiving her passport, Maryam Nawaz stopped to have some Kashmiri daal chawal.

