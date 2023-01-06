Maryam Nawaz undergoes successful throat surgery in Geneva, it emerges on Friday.

Federal Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb in a tweet shared that the senior vice president of PML-N, Maryam Nawaz Sharif went through a successful throat surgery lasting three hours in Geneva.

Maryam Nawaz has thanked the public and workers for sending wishes and prayers, Marriyum Aurangzeb said.

It was reported a day earlier that the former prime minister and PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam Nawaz departed for Geneva – Switzerland from London, for a week-long trip.

They flew from Heathrow airport Wednesday afternoon on a Swiss flight along with two other members of the family.

On the other hand, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will also be visiting Geneva to co-host the International Conference on Climate Resilient Pakistan along with United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on January 9.

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb informed that Maryam Nawaz would return to the country in the “third week of January”.

On her return, Maryam Nawaz would assume her new responsibilities as “Chief Organiser” of the party, the federal minister said in a tweet as she informed about Maryam Nawaz’s surgery.