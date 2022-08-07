Oyeyeah
Massive fire erupts in Feltham after ‘loud explosion’ was heard near Heathrow airport

70 firefighters are reportedly tackling large blaze metres from homes in west London

By Saman Siddiqui
Massive fire erupts in Feltham after a ‘loud explosion’ was heard near Heathrow airport, on Sunday evening.

According to the British media, dozens of residents were evacuated after around 70 firefighters were scrambled to a huge blaze in the west London site.

As reported, the fire erupted less than two miles from Heathrow airport and could be clearly seen from planes coming into land, involving trees, hedgerows, shrubs, and decking at the rear of a number of properties on Hereford Road in Feltham.

So far there have been no official reports of casualties.

Metropolitan Police said its officers have been assisting LFB at the scene and have advised people to “avoid the area”.

The main road, Harlington Road East, has also been closed.

There hasn’t been any official confirmation, however, images and video clips related to the incident are circulating on social media.

 

 

 

