Maulana Fazalur Rehman demands immediate elections

He said that if there are any deficiencies in the electoral system then make reforms, adding,  “Our opinion is clear."

By Saman Siddiqui
Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazalur Rehman has said that his party still wants ‘immediate elections’ even after Khan’s ouster.

While addressing his party workers in Islamabad on Monday, Maulana said that returning the belongings of the masses is their responsibility.

“In this new setup, the Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam has its own identity and we are telling them (coalition partners) that we still want elections immediately,” he said.

Referring to Former PM Imran Khan but without calling his name, Fazl continued: “Even though he is gone and we sent him packing, it is still our responsibility to return to the people the amanat that we struggled for.”

“New government has been formed for a maximum of one year. JUI has its own opinion regarding this government. We demand from the government to immediately conduct elections,” he said.

Saman Siddiqui, A freelance journalist with a Master's Degree in Mass Communication and MS in Peace and Conflict Studies.
