Maulana Tariq Jameel served with show cause notice from Tablighi Jamaat after leading prayers at Bani Gala

Maulana Tariq Jameel served with a show-cause notice from Tablighi Jamaat after leading prayers at a Bani Gala, sources claimed on Friday.

Another source claims that Maulana is not part of the Pakistan Tabeelgi Jamat anymore.

While an official confirmation is yet to arrive.

@aniqnaji well exposed the reality of Fraudiaa Tariq Jameel. pic.twitter.com/n2S8uXBZB3 — ® Imran (@ideas2025) April 29, 2022

On Thursday night, the prominent religious scholar Maulana Tariq Jameel on Thursday led a collective dua (prayer) for the progress and prosperity of the nation, Pakistan, and the Muslim Ummah in a prayer function organized by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in connection with Shab-e-Qadr.

Later the popular religious scholars strongly denounced the disrespectful incident that took place at the Masjid-e-Nabawi (PBUH) in Madina.

Maulana Tariq Jamil abhorring the incident said that disrespect of Haram Sharif was not acceptable in Islam.

آج مسجد نبوی میں احتجاج کی صورت میں جو حرم شریف کی پامالی کی گئی یہ بالکل اسلام میں درست نہیں ہے، اسکی جتنی بھی مذمت کی جائے کم ہے۔

#توہین_مسجد_نبوی_نامنظور — Tariq Jamil (@TariqJamilOFCL) April 28, 2022

The name of the popular religious scholar has been trending on the Twitter timeline since he offered prayers at Bani Gala.

Netizens were quick to express views that Maulana should distance himself from politics being a religious figure.

Maulana Tariq Jameel Sahib is requested to make PTI a state of Madinah as well as teach the manners of Madinah. That would be better for all of us because #دررسول_جائےادب is no political arena and it’s not expectable

#توہین_مسجد_نبوی_نامنظور pic.twitter.com/peMIPUhHcR — Roha Ali (@RohaAli374) April 29, 2022

Tariq jameel sahib should distant himself from political affairs he's well-known and respected for his religious duty.taking side of i.k all the time will make people throw mud at his name. Bulldozing people into following him by using religion isn't apt. pic.twitter.com/Y1J0tXZZ0v — Washma Aziz Lasi (@aziz_lasi) April 29, 2022

مولانا طارق جمیل صاحب نے دبے الفاظ میں دعا کے دوران عمران خان کے بیانیے کو آگے بڑھایا، بکھاری، خزانہ خالی وغیرہ وغیرہ۔ اسلام میں منافقت کی کوئی گنجائش نہیں مولانا صاحب کھل کر خان صاحب کے سیاسی مخالفین کو نشانہ بناتے تو کوئی برائی نہیں تھی اس میں! — Kamran Yousaf (@Kamran_Yousaf) April 28, 2022

امام ابو حنیفہ فرماتے ہیں : "اگر کسی عالم کو بادشاہ کے دربار میں دیکھو اس کے ایمان پر شک کرو۔۔۔ pic.twitter.com/WHdYt8ze6u — Rafi Muzni Advocate (@RafiMuzni) April 29, 2022

پستی و ذلت عمران خان اور مولانا طارق جمیل کا مقدر ہوگی (انشا اللہ) اگر ان دونوں نے مسجد نبوی میں پیش آنے والے شرمناک واقعہ کی مذمت نہ کی#مسجد_نبوی_کی_توہین_نامنظور #مسجد_نبوی_کی_بے_حرمتی_نامنظور #Bajwa #shameonyou_imrankhan#MaulanaTariqJameel — Shayxad90 (@shayxad90) April 29, 2022