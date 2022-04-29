Oyeyeah
Maulana Tariq Jameel served with show cause notice from Tablighi Jamaat after leading prayers at Bani Gala

Maulana Tariq Jameel served with a show-cause notice from Tablighi Jamaat after leading prayers at a Bani Gala, sources claimed on Friday.

Another source claims that Maulana is not part of the Pakistan Tabeelgi Jamat anymore.

While an official confirmation is yet to arrive.

On Thursday night, the prominent religious scholar Maulana Tariq Jameel on Thursday led a collective dua (prayer) for the progress and prosperity of the nation, Pakistan, and the Muslim Ummah in a prayer function organized by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in connection with Shab-e-Qadr.

Later the popular religious scholars strongly denounced the disrespectful incident that took place at the Masjid-e-Nabawi (PBUH) in Madina.

Maulana Tariq Jamil abhorring the incident said that disrespect of Haram Sharif was not acceptable in Islam.

The name of the popular religious scholar has been trending on the Twitter timeline since he offered prayers at Bani Gala.

Netizens were quick to express views that Maulana should distance himself from politics being a religious figure.

 

