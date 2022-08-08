Oyeyeah
Latest News

Maulana Tariq Jamil’s alleged audio threatening a cleric leaked online

OyeYeah News    By NewsDesk14 views
posted on
Views

Maulana Tariq Jamil’s alleged audio threatening a cleric has been leaked online.

Its been the whole day since the famous Islamic preacher’s name has been trending on the Twitter timeline, with messages in his support as well as criticizing Maulana Tariq Jamil’s inclination towards Pakistan Tehreek e Insaaf PTI Chairman Imran Khan.

Published Earlier:

However, later in the day, alleged audio came to light.

Apparently, the alleged audio message was directed toward Maulana Usmani who recently met PML N leader Hamza Shehbaz.

 

the authorNewsDesk
All posts byNewsDesk

You Might Also Like

Recommended For You