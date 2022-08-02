Oyeyeah
Mia Khalifa a PTI supporter? Fact check

This is not the first time Mia Khalifa has grabbed headlines in Pakistan.

Mia Khalifa a PTI supporter, is being propagated through various platforms.

Adding more to it, a KP-based publication reported the former adult star has officially joined Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf, PTI.

However, the image used in the report is a morphed one, showing the controversial figure wearing a PTI hat that usual party supporters wear at political gatherings.

KP newspapers published news of a PTI worker celebrating that featured an edited photo of porn star Mia Khalifa!

 

 

For those innocents who claim to be “unfamiliar” with Mia Khalifa, she Mia Khalifa is a former but popular actress from the immoral film industry.

The 30-year-old Lebanese-American woman has been a controversial figure due to her profession. 

The retired adult star, now working as a webcam model.

And it’s astonishing to know that she is also friends with Malala Yousafzai with millions of followers on social media.

In an interview, Mia Khalifa revealed that the reason for quitting the adult industry was the threats to her life.

According to her, she had received several death threats from ISIS.

