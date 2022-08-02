Mia Khalifa a PTI supporter? Fact check

Mia Khalifa a PTI supporter, is being propagated through various platforms.

Adding more to it, a KP-based publication reported the former adult star has officially joined Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf, PTI.

However, the image used in the report is a morphed one, showing the controversial figure wearing a PTI hat that usual party supporters wear at political gatherings.

KP newspapers published news of a PTI worker celebrating that featured an edited photo of porn star Mia Khalifa!

آج کی KP اخبارات میں چھپنے والے اخبارات میں سے ایک اخبار کا حصہ جس میں پورن اسٹار @miakhalifa کی تصاویر کو ایڈیٹ کر کے PTI کا کارکن دکھا کر جشن منانے کی خبر چلائی جارہی ہے..!

کون لوگ ہیں یہ..! 😂😂#عمرانی_فتنہ_اور_کتنا pic.twitter.com/PAkxmKqGcZ — چوہدری توصیف اسلم (@toseef_aslam) July 27, 2022

آج کی KP اخبارات میں چھپنے والے اخبارات میں سے ایک اخبار کا حصہ جس میں پورن اسٹار @miakhalifa کی تصاویر کو ایڈیٹ کر کے PTI کا کارکن دکھا کر جشن منانے کی خبر چلائی جارہی ہے۔ pic.twitter.com/spPe5gFJbF — بہاری بابو Behari Babu MUX (@Behari_Babu79) July 27, 2022

دعا ہے کہ پی ٹی آئی ورکرز ایسے ہی خوشیاں منائی اور ان کی تصویریں خیبر پختونخوا کے سب سے بڑے اخباروں میں شائع ہوں @PTIofficial @miakhalifa pic.twitter.com/XFXkaIVIzi — Fahad Shahzada (@fahaddarya) July 27, 2022

This is not the first time Mia Khalifa has grabbed headlines in Pakistan.

Thank you @miakhalifa for Supporting Imran Khan his Party PTI. 💚 @ImranKhanPTI pic.twitter.com/8VlsVQlhKR — محترم شیر افگن (@PakZiindaabad) May 18, 2022

I have officially joined PTI because my fav actress Mia Khalifa has joined PTI. I request all my PMLN followers to unfollow me. Thanks. pic.twitter.com/R4BFT5p8hO — Professor Scofield Specter (@Its_SuNnYzzZ_77) September 17, 2017

For those innocents who claim to be “unfamiliar” with Mia Khalifa, she Mia Khalifa is a former but popular actress from the immoral film industry.

The 30-year-old Lebanese-American woman has been a controversial figure due to her profession.

The retired adult star, now working as a webcam model.

And it’s astonishing to know that she is also friends with Malala Yousafzai with millions of followers on social media.

In an interview, Mia Khalifa revealed that the reason for quitting the adult industry was the threats to her life.

According to her, she had received several death threats from ISIS.