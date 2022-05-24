Oyeyeah
Mian Mahmud Ur Rasheed arrested from Lahore

Mahmud Ur Rasheed avoided arrest by hiding in the storeroom when police raided Hammad Azhar's home on Monday night

PTI leader Mian Mahmud Ur Rasheed has been arrested in Lahore!

This marks the first high-profile arrest since the government started a crackdown on PTI’s Long March.

Published Earlier:

According to details, Mian Mehmood ur Rasheed has been arrested, under “Maintenance of Public Order [MPO] Section 16”.

The Punjab Police have ramped up its operation against the PTI workers since Monday night. 

A number of arrests have been made in wake of the long march call given by PTI chairman Imran Khan.

It was the other day when Mahmud Ur Rasheed avoided arrest by hiding in the storeroom when police raided Hammad Azhar’s home in Lahore. 

PTI leader Mian Mahmud Ur Rasheed shared a brief account of a police raid on Hammad Azhar’s home where PTI leaders’ meeting was underway on Monday night.

 

 

 

