Miftah Ismail clarifies import ban does not extend to industrial raw material

Miftah Ismail clarifies import ban does not extend to industrial raw materials!

The statement comes from the finance minister in response to the news circulating that the latest import ban imposed by the PML-L government on imported items may include the raw material used in manufacturing sanitary napkins.

Refuting claims of such a ban, Miftah Ismail in a tweet said, “There is no ban on any industrial raw material. The ban is only on some luxury or non-essential goods. And there is certainly no ban on sanitary pads or diapers (or their raw materials), which are obviously essential goods. We will issue further official clarification on Monday.“

There is no ban on any industrial raw material. The ban is only on some luxury or non-essential goods. And there is certainly no ban on sanitary pads or diapers (or their raw materials), which are obviously essential goods. We will issue further official clarification on Monday. https://t.co/FCdissqyBq — Miftah Ismail (@MiftahIsmail) May 29, 2022

The finance minister clarified the claims made by a citizen that the import bans include raw materials used to make sanitary pads.

In a series of tweets, a citizen has voiced concern over the danger to women’s reproductive healthcare.

So the import bans include raw materials used to make sanitary pads.



One of the two companies producing these pads (that account for 84% of sanitary napkins produced locally) has warned they may eventually have to shut down without the raw materials needed to make the pads. pic.twitter.com/DQXIU97zqd — toofani-badtameezi (@thesedcat) May 27, 2022

It was on May 18, that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif imposed a temporary ban on the imports of essential and luxury items in the country.

Import of at least 38 non-essential luxury items has been banned by the government under the emergency economic plan

Over 30 categories of luxury and non-essential items covered food items, decoration items, and luxury vehicles.