Miftah Ismail criticizes Ishaq Dar for orchestrating his removal

Miftah Ismail has criticized Ishaq Dar for orchestrating his removal from the post of Finance Minister!

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Miftah Ismail in a podcast on a YouTube channel on Wednesday, claimed that his successor Ishaq Dar ran campaigns against him for more than six months as he could not tolerate someone else from the party as the finance minister.

The former finance minister added that Ishaq Dar went on TV and claimed that he would bring the dollar rate to Rs160.

Miftah Ismail also claimed that the finance minister asked anchors to tweet against him and host TV programmes.

He asserted that Ishaq Dar is closer to Nawaz Sharif because his son is married to Nawaz’s daughter and was with him in London.

He added that Dar used to tell the PML-N supremo that he would bring the dollar rate and petroleum prices down.

Miftah Ismail revealed that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was satisfied with his performance and did not want to replace him.

He said that during his tenure the International Monetary Fund (IMF) deal was restored, while default risk was also minimized.

The former finance minister added that even though it was the PM’s prerogative to remove him, the way it was done was not respectful.

He added that Nawaz Sharif called him to London and told him that he was being replaced in front of 12 people.

When questioned regarding Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan, Miftah Ismail said that there is no doubt that Imran is a good politician and no one is close to him when it comes to political strategy and narrative building.

However, he added that Imran lacks policy-making skills, adding that Imran wants to be the PM badly but does not know what to do after becoming prime minister.